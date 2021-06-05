By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Lekan Osifeso Jnr popularly known as Loja has joined forces with award-winning music producer, Sarz, for a new project titled ‘LV N ATTN’, his highly anticipated extended play (EP).

The EP was released in the early hours of Friday while the title stands for ‘Love and Attention’.

The 22-year-old act also employed the service of Grammy Award-winning superstar Wizkid on the heels of their addictive single ‘Tonongo’, a track off the EP.

In the 5-track EP, Lojay showcased his sublime vocals alongside Sarz’s slick production which blends contemporary Afrobeats with urgent Hip-Hop and sensual R&B sounds – and has established him as the go-to producer for heavyweight acts in Nigeria and across the globe.

The ‘LV N ATTN’ EP is set to be the essential soundtrack for the summer, filled with huge jams that will no doubt be on heavy rotation on radio stations and speakers everywhere across the globe.

Speaking on the ‘LV N ATTN’ EP, Lojay said:

“We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe. It’s like nothing anyone has ever heard before.

“It’s a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it – going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music.

“I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it,” he added.

Sarz on his part said: “Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene. We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it.”

With a musical style largely indicative of his Yoruba roots, Lojay’s previous releases included ‘Ariel’ in 2019 and 2020’s ‘Ogogoro’.

The upcoming EP was borne out of Lojay’s determination to persevere through his own dark times during the start of the pandemic last year. Already a huge Sarz fan, after some reflection he decided to reach out for an introduction which led to a face-to-face meeting between the two acts.

Despite Lojay hoping to collaborate on one song, Sarz decided that they would work on an EP together and a 3 month-long boot-camp in Lagos ensued.

Helmed by the explosive singles ‘Tonongo’ and ‘LV N ATTN’, the new EP is a reflection on heartbreak and vulnerability, with a sonic journey that will not only make you get up and move but will redefine the parameters of Afro-Fusion sounds and aesthetics.

WATCH THE ‘TONONGO’ VISUAL HERE.