By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Mobile telecommunications networks have blocked use of Twitter in Nigeria following the ban by the Federal Government on Friday.

The Federal Government had placed indefinite suspension on Twitter in Nigeria after it removed an offensive tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

As at Saturday, Nigerians using Glo, Airtel, MTN, 9mobile could not access their twitter accounts, as it showed: “this site can’t be reached.”

But using Smiles network, twitter accounts could still be accessed as at Saturday morning.

The Buhari government announced an indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria on Friday, fueling an uproar in the country.

In a statement released on Twitter by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, government attributed the suspension to what it called the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria”, added Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media).

Twitter had come into the crosshairs of the Buhari government after its police deleted two tweets and a video, in which President Buhari threatened to invoke civil war treatment to arsonists, separatists and insurrectionists destroying public assets.

He spoke at a meeting with INEC officials who had complained of losing 42 properties to arson.

Buhari tweeted: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,’’ the president said.

Twitter said the tweets violated its rules.