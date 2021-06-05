Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested two persons for allegedly spending fake currencies.

The suspects are Nicholas Kelechi (m) 25 years and Benjamin Moore (m) 42 years.

Both suspects were arrested on Friday at Yagba market, in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State. They were arrested while spending the fake currency.

Babawale Zaid Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Kwara Command, in a press statement said Benjamin Moore is the ring leader of fake currency racketeering group.

He notes that Benjamin hails from Ebonyi State but resides in Iseyin.

“He is currently running two homes, having a wife in Iseyin with five children and another one in Enugu with four children.

“He confessed that a man he met at Lokoja, introduced him to the business,” the statement added.

Moore said the man took him to Gurumaraji Temple in Ibadan to collect the fake money, using two hundred naira (N200) notes to collect one thousand naira fake money.

The statement said they decided to operate in far places like Yagba market in Kwara State where they cannot be easily traced.

“He also confessed that it was his first attempt in the business,” the statement stated.

“The two suspects are now at the state command for further investigation,” the statement said.