Scrapping NYSC not in best interest of country - Edo Coordinator

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, has opined that scrapping of the Scheme would not be in the best interest of the country.

Mrs. Olubukola stated this on Saturday at the Orientation Camp, in Okada, Edo State, during an event organised to mark the 48th anniversary of the Scheme.

She noted that the Scheme has always equipped the Corps members with the right attitude, before going into the labour market, amongst many other contributions to the development of the nation.

According to her, NYSC is profiling solution to unemployment in the country through its entrepreneurship programme, where Corps member are trained on various skills, to be self-reliance and employer of labour.

“Today is a landmark in the history of NYSC, we have corps members in the 774 local governments of the country, making impact in all aspects of the economy, being it health, agriculture, education among others.

“Aside unifying the nation, NYSC stands as first succour to Corps members who just graduated from higher institution, before the labour market. So, scraping the scheme is not in the best interest of the country,” Mrs. Olubukola said

She commended the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for providing a befiting orientation camp for Corps members, with a 250KVA generating set to power it.

The Edo NYSC boss urged the Corps members to go to their places of primary assignments and leave their foot print in gold in wherever they find themselves.

“My message to the Corps members is that, I want them to go into the various communities that they will be posted to, and leave their footprints in gold,” she added.