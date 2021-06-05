American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter has reacted to the ban on its operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

Sarah Hart, Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the company is investigating the development.

TheCable reports that Hart in an email response said: “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning. We are investigating and will provide updates when we know more.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had on Friday via a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.”