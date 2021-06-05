The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that the shutting down of Twitter in Nigeria has exposed President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda to Islamize the country.

IPOB on Saturday said the Twitter ban in Nigeria confirmed that Nigeria was under “hostage by Islamic fundamentalists and terror apologists.”

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the separatist group described Buhari as a tyrant.

According to IPOB: “This wicked action of the Fulani-controlled federal government is nothing but a confirmation that Nigeria is under hostage by Islamic fundamentalists and terror apologists.

“This is further proof that Buhari is a tyrant and dictator whose only agenda is how to Fulanis and Islamise Nigeria.

“The tyrant Buhari was not the only President to be sanctioned by Twitter for posting hate speech but none of them ever shut down the platform in their country. As powerful as the former US President Donald Trump was, he never ordered the pulling down of Twitter platform from the US when the social media giant suspended his account.”

The Nigerian Government on Friday announced the suspension of Twitter for aiding secessionists.