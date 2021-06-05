By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fashola has prayed God to save Nigeria from President Muhammadu Buhari following suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

The Federal Government on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria, eliciting wild criticism and condemnation from Nigerians.

Reacting to the suspension, Fayose reiterated that it is only a ‘jonah’ in a ship that could make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country.

”I said it before and let me reiterate it again that it is only a ‘jonah’ in a ship that can make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country.

“God, please save us from President Buhari, ‘the jonah in our ship,” he tweeted.

Fayose states that those undermining the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression should themselves not enjoy such right.

“Therefore, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other Social media platforms should deactivate all accounts associated with Muhammadu Buhari and his govt as done in Turkey in 2020 for us to have peace in Nigeria,” he stated.