By Abankula

The United States Mission in Nigeria said the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria undermines citizen’s fundamental freedom and sends a wrong message to investors.

The Mission made its position known in a statement Saturday that it also shared on Twitter.

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses,” the statement reads.

“Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms. As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.

“The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”