By Abankula

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has been reported as describing Yoruba nation agitators as ‘foolish’.

This sweeping description will encompass Professor Banji Akintoye, who leads the Yoruba World Congress, Sunday Igboho and other canvassers for an independent Yoruba nation.

Aregbesola said the agitators are foolish because they have not considered the consequences of war, based on his reasoning that the breakup campaign would lead to war.

Aregbesola spoke on Saturday at the Zenabab Hotel, in his hometown of , Ilesha, Osun State during his 64th birthday celebration.

He urged agitators to consider the women, children, old people and those living with disabilities who would be mostly affected by the consequences of war.

He said Nigeria must be more united or else African countries will be enslaved once again.

He noted that Nigeria is the country that will liberate Africa from all oppressions therefore Nigerians must not give nod to secessionists.

“Anything that threatens and creates a problem for Nigeria may cause backwardness for our country for 50 years,” he added.

Reported by TheNation