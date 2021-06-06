By Aminu Garko/Minna

A Lagos-bound articulated vehicle carrying 23 motorcyclists, known as Okada riders, has crashed in Wuya Village, Lemu lGA of Niger state.

The Police Command in the state confirmed that 11 of the okada riders, coming from Katsina, died in the auto crash.

Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that other persons sustained injuries when the accident occurred on Friday.

Usman said that the accident occurred in the afternoon when the tyre of an articulated vehicle marked KGK 66 EZP punctured.

He also said that the police had yet to ascertain number of passengers in the vehicle.

“Eleven persons died on the spot while several others who sustained various degree of injuries were evacuated to Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment.

“We have begun investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying people with articulated vehicles