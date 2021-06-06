By Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Friday advocated for proper plastic waste disposal in preparation for 2021 World Environment Day.
In collaboration with the Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CPAN), held sensitization campaign tagged “Trash For Cash” with Lagos residents.
See more photos
LASEPA officials and CPAN doing cleaning exercise
LASEPA officials and CPAN doing cleaning exercise
LASEPA officials and CPAN on sensitisation tour
LASEPA officials and CPAN on cleaning exercise
LASEPA officials and CPAN on cleaning exercise
Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and others on sensitisation tour
LASEPA and CPAN on cleaning tour
An official during the sensitisation tour
Dr Dolapo Fasawe during the tour
A girl carrying was plastic bottles
LASEPA and CPAN during the cleaning exercise
What do you think?