By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Friday advocated for proper plastic waste disposal in preparation for 2021 World Environment Day.

In collaboration with the Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CPAN), held sensitization campaign tagged “Trash For Cash” with Lagos residents.

LASEPA officials and CPAN doing cleaning exercise

LASEPA officials and CPAN doing cleaning exercise

LASEPA officials and CPAN on sensitisation tour

LASEPA officials and CPAN on cleaning exercise

LASEPA officials and CPAN on cleaning exercise

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and others on sensitisation tour

LASEPA and CPAN on cleaning tour

An official during the sensitisation tour

Dr Dolapo Fasawe during the tour

A girl carrying was plastic bottles

LASEPA and CPAN during the cleaning exercise