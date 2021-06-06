2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu promises new developmental projects

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday promised that his administration will embarks on new developmental projects for the betterment of the populace.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde made the promise during the Special Church Service in Commemoration of his Second Year in Office, held at Chapel of Christ The Light, Ikeja.

He said that over the last 731 days, through God’s faithfulness, while others were groaning under the negative effects of economic recession, the administration inaugurated several projects.

”We have commissioned several projects such as the Pen Cinema bridge, rehabilitation, upgrading and construction of roads in Somolu, Mushin, Badagry and several other parts of Lagos.

”We have constructed new classrooms across various government owned schools, improved water, transportation, and introduced more BRT buses and recently, the first and last mile buses.

”These and many more we have been able to achieve through the mercies and grace of God.

”It is for these reasons and many more that we are trusting Him to do, that we have come today to acknowledge His faithfulness and steadfast love for us as leaders and also for the good people of Lagos,” the governor said.

He said that God had given the government the grace and strength to overcome the challenges it was confronted with and was able to bring most of the state’s projects to completion.

According to him, the government has even embarked on new projects for the betterment of the people.

”Going by the popular praise song and saying, ”If we have ten thousand tongues, they are not enough to thank God”.

”Indeed, this is our testimony in this administration, as even a thousand praise songs and tongues are not enough to glorify God for the grace and strength he has given to us in Lagos,” he said.

In his word ministration, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Ola Makinde, the Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria congratulated the governor, the deputy governor, the cabinet members and families for surviving the past two years in office.

Makinde also congratulated the entire residents of Lagos State for seeing the outstanding and remarkable achievements of the present government.

He described the present government as a ”God’s given” government, due to the excellent and beautiful performances.

”This government is God’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. Sanwo-Olu is a team player, he doesn’t work alone.

”Politics is about performances, your infrastructural transformation is commendable. Dividends of democracy are evident in this government. Your government is government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Makinde said.

He said that to avert any other EndSARS experience, the government should invite God in their governance and create employment.

The clergy prayed that Almighty God would grant the governor good health, longevity and peace to commence and complete the planned Fourth Mainland Bridge.

”Sanwo-Olu is accessible; when a leader is accessible, he is spiritual and humble. He relates well with traditional leaders and religious leaders.

”This government makes people happy. A government where people are not happy is an ungodly government, it is a useless government,” he said.