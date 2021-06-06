Professor Banji Akintoye, Leader of a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oduduwa, has described the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, as a huge loss.

TB Joshua the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), died on Saturday at 57.

Akintoye expressed the regret in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, on Sunday in Lagos.

Akintoye described Joshua as a servant of God with outreaches touching many part of the world.

He added that Joshua brought charity to the needy everywhere.

Akintoye, a member of the Second Republic Senate said: “The sudden passing of Prophet TB Joshua is a shock to me personally and a great loss to the Yoruba nation.

“He was a great servant of God with outreaches touching most part of the world and bringing charity to the needy everywhere, including his people in the Akoko Area of Ondo State.

“In many countries across the world, people watched his ministry on television as he brought gospel with hope and joy.”

Akintoye condoled with members of Joshua’s family and church, and prayed God to sustain them.

“We, his people, will miss him greatly.

“We all pray that God will accept him into the joy of heaven,” he said.