President Muhammadu Buhari has broken silence on the death of founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Joshua died late Saturday at the age of 57 years.

Reacting to his death, Buhari commiserated with the family and members of SCOAN on the passing of their father and founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua.

The President, in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that the renowned televangelist would be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

Buhari urged Pastor Joshua‘s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoled with the government and people of Ondo State and prayed that God Almighty will accept the soul of the departed pastor.