By Michael Adesina

P.M. News has confirmed that the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua known as T.B. Joshua is dead.

A statement sent to P.M. News on Sunday morning by the church confirmed that T.B. Joshua died on Saturday.

The statement titled, “PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021” said the televangelist died after meeting with his church’s TV partners.

The statement reads:

“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.

Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.

“One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.”

Joshua was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi-Akoko, in Ondo State.

As a charismatic preacher, he claims to have the power to perform miracles and healing.

He also has a huge following across Africa and Latin America.

On Facebook alone, he has over with 3,500,000 fans.

On 3 June, he told his followers he would not be able to mark his 58th birthday.

He said this in a special birthday message.

“Happy Birthday to you! Viewers all over the world, June 12th is around the corner. As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances. Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.

“Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!” – TB Joshua