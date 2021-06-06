EFCC reveals Bawa’s Facebook account, warns impostors

This Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed the Facebook account of its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The commission, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said Bawa’s facebook account is @AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The commissioner denouced several Facebook accounts opened by swindlers in Bawa’s name.

The fake accounts are: “ABDULRASHEED BAWA. (EFCC CHAIRMAN) Public group, EFCC-BOSS Abdulrasheed, bawa 1, @abdulrasheed bawa, @Abdulrasheed Yahaya Bawa and @ Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

“The impostors behind the fake accounts are bent on deceiving unsuspecting Nigerians into believing that they are genuine Facebook accounts of the EFCC boss.

“There are several fake social media accounts supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman and despite repeated disclaimer, the figures behind the identity theft are unrelenting.

“To foreclose further cloning of Bawa’s Facebook account, the Commission is constrained to make public, the personal Facebook account of the EFCC chair.

“Bawa has one Facebook account which is, @AbdulRasheed Bawa,” the statement said.

The commission said members of the public were enjoined to treat any other account supposedly belonging to the its chairman as fake, and stop further dealings with such platforms.

“The public should be guided and avoid the risk of falling victim of scam,” it added.