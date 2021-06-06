Fani-Kayode eats his words: Shocked over TB Joshua's death

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has been made to eat his words, as he now confirmed the death of Prophet TB Joshua and mourned.

Fani-Kayode, who is the right hand man of Joshua had earlier debunked the report of TB Joshua’s death as fake news.

“The story that is being peddled around by some fake news merchants that my dearest friend and brother, Prophet T.B. Joshua of SCOAN, is dead is FALSE!

“It is FAKE NEWS in its most hideous form. The Prophet is alive and well and he shall live long and prosper. Glory hallelujah,” he had said.

But Fani-Kayode was later made to eat his words when he eventually confirmed TB Joshua‘s death.

He wrote: “The passing of my dearest brother Prophet TB Joshua saddens me deeply. At 3.00am this morning I was told by one of his daughters that this was fake news and I tweeted as much.

“Sadly I was misled. Five minutes ago the same person called me back and confirmed the story. @GazetteNGR was right and I am in shock and pain.

“He was a wonderful, kind, generous, wise and loving man who was undoubtedly one of God’s ‘end-time’ Generals and who did so much for those in need and the Body of Christ.

“My family and I shall miss him dearly as he soars to the stars and takes his place amongst the angels and saints in Heaven.

“The Bible says “to live is Christ and to die is gain”. It says “O grave where is thy power? O death, where is thy sting?”

Rest in peace God’s great general. You taught me the power and importance of faith, courage, love and strength even in the most difficult times! I shall miss you.”