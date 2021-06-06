Agency Reports

Swiss tennis legend, Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open citing his concerns over his knee.

Federer beat Dominik Koepfer in a thrilling third-round match on Saturday night, winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-5.

The former world No.1 was due to play Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.

But the 39-year-old has now withdrawn from the tournament as he is keen to protect his knee following surgery.

‘After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today,’ Federer said in a statement on Sunday.

‘After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition.’

The tournament director for the French Open, Guy Forget, responded: ‘The Roland-Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night.

‘We were delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season.’