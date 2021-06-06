By Chioma Ugboma

Dr Kayode Ajulo, former National Secretary of, Labour Party, said that the late prophet, T.B Joshua attracted the largest number of tourists to the country.

“His death is a huge loss to Ondo State, Nigeria and Africa.

“He attracted so many tourists to the state, the country and Africa,” Ajulo said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Ajulo described Joshua’s death as “shocking”, adding that his exit represented an irreparable loss to Nigeria.

The human rights Lawyer also described Joshua as a “very compassionate and gold-hearted Religious leader”.

“With the shocking demise of Prophet T. B. Joshua, Nigeria has lost a religious leader whose numerous activities have positively influenced the nation, the downtrodden and his followers,” he said.

Ajulo recounted how he had offered to give the late Prophet a huge parcel of land to relocate his Church to Ifira Akoko, Ondo State, in the wake of the controversies that surrounded the death of worshippers at his Church.

“I offered him a huge piece of land to relocate, but the man of God rejected the offer. He, instead, offered to make a huge donation to the entire Akoko kingdom.”

Ajulo, a native of Ifira Akoko, further revealed that Prophet T.B Joshua sponsored virtually all politicians in the area who were interested in seeking elective positions.

He said that Joshua was also building a big University in Akoko and had also initiated the Akoko Mega City Project, a project which was expected to place Akoko on the world map, opening it for more economic opportunities.

He prayed to God to give his immediate family, people of Akoko, his worshippers and Africa in general, the fortitude to bear his demise.

Thereafter, he prayed to God to forgive Joshua’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in paradise.

NAN