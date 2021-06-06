The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has stated that their late founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua, prophesied his own death.

In a statement sent to PM News, SCOAN said Joshua spoke about his “time to return” to God earlier on Saturday while participating in a church program before his shocking death.

The statement said: “On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets,” the church added.

The church also revealed T.B Joshua’s last words.

“Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.” One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear,” SCOAN noted.

T.B Joshua had also On 3 June told the world that he would not be able to mark his 58th birthday on June 12.

He said:

“Happy Birthday to you! Viewers all over the world, June 12th is around the corner. As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances. Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.

“Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!” – TB Joshua

The cause of his death is not yet official, but his remains have been deposited in the morgue.