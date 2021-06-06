By Abankula

An invading gang of Fulani herdsmen killed at least 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government of Oyo State on Saturday night.

Houses, the palace of the Asigangan and a popular petroleum station were burnt in the attack, staged when people were asleep.

The herdsmen, said to be over 50, invaded the town around 11 pm in more than 20 motorcycles, The Nation reported.

The attack occurred General Kunle Togun (rtd), chairman of the Oyo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps, warned that foreign Fulani elements, encamped in Yorubaland, were planning a ‘big hit’.

A former caretaker chairman of the council, Tunji Omolewu,

said: “People had barely retired to bed when they said they sighted motorcycles entering the town. Before our people could know what was going on, they had started killing people.

“I got the call around 11 pm. We were on our way from Ekiti where we had gone to do the Yoruba nation rally.

“I got to Ibadan around midnight and when the calls did not stop coming, I decided to come home. I have counted more than 20 dead bodies.

‘’The palace of our monarch was torched. Adolak filling station too was burnt.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who said he had been briefed about the development sued for calm.

“I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incidents.

“I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation”, Makinde said.