By Suleiman Shehu/Ibadan

The Police Command in Oyo State said 11 people were killed by marauding armed herdsmen in Saturday’s night attack in Igangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

Gunmen invaded the town around 11:10 p.m on motorcycles and opened fire on innocent citizens.

They also burnt the palace of the town’s monarch, Asigangan of Igangan, a petrol station and many other homes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said the assailants were among the 11 that died..

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, on Sunday paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the town to assess the level of damage.

“Intelligence and Tactical apparatuses, consisting of Police Mobile Force personnel, Patrol units and other tactical teams in concert with Local Hunters and Vigilance Group from the community were deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area,” he said.

Osifeso added that the commissioner expressed the command’s condolences to the families of the deceased, promising that justice would prevail.

He then, appealed to Igangan community to trust the system, and shun self help in obtaining justice.

The commissioner urged them to partner with the police by way of prompt sharing of intelligence reports relevant to the ongoing investigations