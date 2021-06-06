By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Imo State government has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party for the spate of insecurity experienced in the state.

The state government made this allegation barely 24 hours after Imo PDP called on the state Governor Hope Uzodinma to resign.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that the PDP had indicted itself over the security situation in the state by calling for the governor’s resignation.

Emelumba said that by that utterance, PDP had admitted responsibility for insecurity challenges in the state.

The commissioner also said that since Hope Uzodinma became the state governor, PDP leaders, particularly a former Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, had vowed to make the state ungovernable if they failed to get the review of the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election in their favour.

“It was all over the social media, where the party leadership made this threat which was even on video, and it was never denied nor retracted. The PDP has been on a mission to actualising it evidenced by the organised protests they staged in the early stages of the Uzodimma administration, he said.

“The PDP never condemned the attacks on the correctional centre, the burning of police stations and killings in the state, showing that they condoned the attacks.

“PDP is condoning these attacks because it seems like they are playing a script and are very happy that they have reached the climax that is why they are issuing very illogical and unreasonable demands.”

PDP spokesperson in the state, Ogubundu Nwadike, who responded to the state government allegation said that the APC led government in the state had failed.

He said further: “We don’t need to join issues with a government that has failed in its primary duty of securing lives and property.

He reiterated that the governor should resign.