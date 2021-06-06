By Abankula

Evelyn Joshua, wife of TB Joshua, the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, has spoken after the news broke of her husband’s death.

Evelyn took to Buhari-banned Twitter to share her pains.

“Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking”, she wrote.

“Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty.

“Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times.

Seek refuge in Him”, she added.

Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times.

Seek refuge in Him. pic.twitter.com/HEpB8Ksgfr — Mrs Evelyn™ Joshua (@Mama__Evelyn) June 6, 2021

Her melancholic note triggered many sympathetic reactions on her Twitter account.

Here are some of the reactions:

We mourn with you Mama Evelyn Joshua at the loss of God's General Prophet TB Joshua. But we believe he fought a good fight of faith and he has received his crown of glory from oir Lord Jesus Christ. My prayer is for the Holy Spirit to continue ministering to your heart — Dennis Mwangonde (@DennisMwangonde) June 6, 2021

My sincere condolences mama Evelyn.

May the all mighty God find a good place for our great prophet TB JOSHUA in heaven. — claude paletan (@claudewgon) June 6, 2021

I got to know about the Man of God, when i lost my job in 2005. I have always wanted to visit SCOAN but then covid 19. Finally when i was hoping to get a my chance to get rid of my bowel and kidney problems on interactive prayer, the Man of God is gone… condolences to Family — Mfanimpela Dlamini (@Malwand86789936) June 6, 2021

Our deepest condolences mama. May you find solace in our lord and saviour Jesus christ . The passing on this gallant man of God came as a surprise to us, but we find confort knowing that he has found eternal rest in Yahweh. We are with you in spirit mama as we mourn with you. — edson phiri (@edsonphiri35) June 6, 2021

My deepest condolences to you mama n the entire scoan family .He fought a good fight and kept his mission to the end .thank you Lord for bringing prophet tb Joshua into our time ,he showed the world Jesus — Taylor Taylorism (@TaylorTayloris4) June 6, 2021

My deepest condolences Mama and thank you for your strength & love even in this toughest time. May God Almighty continue being your and the rest of the family's strength, this is indeed a great loss to the body of Christ and the world at large. Rest in eternal peace Papa 🕯🙏🏾. — Nkulie (@othayena) June 6, 2021

What a great loss to the body of Christ.

Rest in peace TB. Joshua.

Humanity will never forget your impact. 🕊️ — Freeman (@MrFrankDouglas1) June 6, 2021

😭😭It is well Mummy. Take heart. May God console your family. This is really shocking, heartbreaking and very hard to believe. God, we cant ask you questions, you brought him to this world and have called him back home…please console us, this is distressing — Anisay2001 (@Anisay20011) June 6, 2021

A life well lived is an enviable life. A legend of our time. Marking Marks for his generation. Papa has taught us that it is possible for us to live a life of righteousness and holiness no matter how this world may seem to look like in our eyes. Mummy I stand with you in prayers. — lyttle larteley larkotey (@LLarkotey) June 6, 2021

My heart limped when I heard it this morning. May the Almighty God comfort you Ma and your family and the Synagogue family. God is the only one that has fulfilled His will. If it was up to us, Prophet will still be here. You will remain in our prayers. — Emmanuel Nwachukwu (@enwachukwu) June 6, 2021