Evelyn Joshua: Losing a loved one is never easy

By Abankula

Evelyn Joshua, wife of TB Joshua, the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, has spoken after the news broke of her husband’s death.

Evelyn took to Buhari-banned Twitter to share her pains.

“Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking”, she wrote.

“Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty.

“Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times.
Seek refuge in Him”, she added.

Her melancholic note triggered many sympathetic reactions on her Twitter account.

Here are some of the reactions: