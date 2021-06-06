By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked Igangan residents to remain calm after the attack by Fulani herdsmen.

Herdsmen at midnight invaded Iganga town, in the Ibarapa North LGA, attacking people and destroying properties.

The governor who reacted to the incident on his verified Twitter account described the attack as shocking.

He said security operatives are now in control of the situation.

“I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incidents. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation,” he tweeted.

Oladiran Oladokun, Convener of Igangan Development Advocate (IDA), who had previously confirmed the attack alleged the invasion was due to the banishment of the Seriki Fulani in the town.

He said that Fulani herdsmen had been threatening to attack the town since the Seriki Fulani was banished from the town.