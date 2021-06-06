By Ibrahim Bello

No fewer than 236 boreholes have been provided to rural communities across the 21 local government areas in Kebbi by four Non-Governmental Organisationns (NGOs), to tackle potable water shortage.

All the NGOs have links with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

They include Kadi Malami Foundation, Khadimiiya Initiative for Justice and Development, Aisha Abubakar Malami Centre for Women Development and Al-Iman Charity Foundation.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Umar Jibrilu-Gwandu, Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, made available to newsmen in Binin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said that the minister inaugurated one of the boreholes constructed for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), camped in Ambursa.

Jibrilu-Gwandu added that Malami pledged to provide more social amenities to rural communities in the state through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

In his address, the District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna-Rasheed thanked the minister and the NGOs for the intervention.

Isah noted that the provision of the borehole would end the acute water scarcity in the IDP camp.

NAN