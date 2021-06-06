Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says the crises rocking the nation seemed to have overwhelmed her, saying Nigerians must call on God to salvage the situation.

Obasanjo spoke Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the 16th edition of Prayer Breakfast organised in his honour by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter.

According to him, Nigerians seemed to have been overwhelmed with the crises in our land.

He said the crises were beyond what the people could handle, saying that Nigeria needed to be healed.

“That is why we are here. “We have some challenges. These are beyond what we can handle. We have to cry to God.

“Our land needs to be healed. We have been overwhelmed. Those in government, executive, legislators, public servant, civil servant, private sector, we are overwhelmed,” he said.

According to Obasanjo, God could not be overwhelmed.

“He is omnipotent, omnipresent. I believe God will heal our land; that is the reason we are here,” he said.