By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has insisted that there will be no election in the Southwest in 2023.

He said this on Saturday at Ado Ekiti while addressing the crowd at the rally for Yoruba nation.

Igboho declared that there won’t be an election in the Southwest in 2023, saying the Yoruba race was already weary of the Fulani alleged feudal and political dominance in the country.

He said that Yoruba will never be slaves again to any other race, saying the only way to actualize this is by having an independent country and regain freedom from oppression.

“I am sorry for coming late and I want to really apologize for this. I went to a meeting with some Yoruba leaders that was the reason why I came late, he said.

“Today, we are here to sensitise our people that we can no longer endure the sufferings being meted out to us by Fulani feudal Lord’s. We are no longer slaves under them.

“The South has oil and water and other natural resources, but Fulanis are the ones enjoying them. Most of our university graduates are Okada riders being what our politicians who tell lies recklessly have made us to be.

“Yoruba is the most educated race in Nigeria, but are these graduates getting jobs, no. Rather, our politicians would be buying motorbikes for them for Okada riding. This was wrong and would have to stop. Can they allow their children to be riding Okada?

“Today, they have shared everything that belongs to Nigeria among themselves. The President is a Fulani man, the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Chief of Army Staff, Chairmen of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Comptrollers General of Immigration and Customs are all Fulanis.

“They said they gave us the Vice President, who was mere spare Tyre.

“Let me say this emphatically, we won’t vote in the Southwest in 2023. We need a government of our own. The Fulanis are kidnapping us and collecting ransoms, killing and raping us and our leaders were watching because of politics. This is no longer tolerable.”