By Nimot Sulaimon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl named ‘Diana’.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday morning in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

According to a press statement, the mother and child are in good condition.

The statement also noted that the couple named their second child Lilibet after the Royal Family’s nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother.

Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her “beloved late grandmother”, the Princess of Wales.