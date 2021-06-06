By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba movie actress Bukola Adeeyo has said that there are certain positive things about engaging in premarital sex.

She said this in an interview with Potpourri despite acknowledging that the Holy books frown at it.

“Pre-marital sex has its positive sides There is acceptance from your peers, pleasure and the fulfillment of sexual desire.

She also highlights the negative side of premarital sex saying it is against our norms and values, unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and guilt.

“The negative side is that it is against our norms and values, unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and guilt,” she says.

The actress during the interview also said that men are usually more sexually active than women.

“I disagree. Men will always be men. They are born to be in charge even outside sex, that is the order of nature,” she avers.

On a personal level concerning sex, she states she is usually very busy and seldomly have time for things like that.

“I do have sex once in a while but I am not sexually active and not a sex tool.”

Bukola Adeeyo is an award-winning Nollywood actress who is popular for her role in the 2010 blockbuster movie, Sunday Dagboru.

She is also currently signed under Odunlade Adekola Films Production (OAFP).