By David Adeoye/Ibadan

Former Emir of Kano, Sheikh Sanusi Lamido Sanusi visited Ibadan, Oyo state on Saturday to meet members of the 70 million strong Tijaniyya Islamic Sect.

Lamido was hosted by Gov. Seyi Makinde, who urged him to preach religious harmony to all parts of Nigeria “because that is a win-win situation for us all”.

“As you journey through the country, preaching peace in your role as leader of the Tijanniya Islamic Sect, please endeavour to always impress it on our people to imbibe religious harmony,” Makinde said.

The governor noted that without peace, justice and harmonious living development might elude the country.

He praised Sanusi, who now leads the Tijaniyya Sect for being courageous to champion the cause of peace, unity and harmonious existence at this critical time in the nation’s history.

“In the South-West, we are so interconnected religion-wise that there is hardly any family you won’t see a Muslim and a Christian.

“It, therefore, comes to nothing for any vested interest to want to divide us using religion.

Sanusi said he has taken it as his duty to do everything within his powers to preach peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

According to him, the Tijaniyyah sect, which he now leads, has a 70 million strong population and will continue to work for peace, unity and development in Nigeria