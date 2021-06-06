Sanwo-Olu, Emmanuel hit Deeper Life headquarters for Kumuyi at 80

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterpart, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday made surprise visit at the Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, Gbagada to honour the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi as he clocks 80 years.

The visiting governors, who listened with rapt attention as the General Superintendent preached, expressed the optimism that Nigeria would come out of her prevailing challenges.

In their individual remarks, the governors appreciated Kumuyi and all members of the church for the opportunity given them to worship with the church.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to God for the strength and continued grace He has granted Pastor Kumuyi, as he reached the age of 80.

The governor said Kumuyi had over the years remained steadfast in “standing in the gap” not only for the church but for the nation, in general.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Bloodshed will not continue in our country. The Lord will help us to surmount all our problems as a nation. And because we are serving the God that is supreme, He will see us through as a nation.”

Also speaking, Emmanuel expressed hope of a turn-around for Nigeria.

He said that it was the fervent prayer of the likes of Pastor Kumuyi that had so sustained Nigeria that all the counsels of the enemy to destroy the country have always come to naught.

“God is on the throne; we shall come out stronger as a nation,” Emmanuel said, adding that “The only hope for this nation is the church. God is interested in the affairs of this country.”

In his sermon, Kumuyi said that what matters in life was the fulfillment of God’s purpose for every individual, and not the number of years spent on earth.

“It is not the number of years but the appointment of God” that matters,” he said.

Kumuyi, who noted that people are usually interested in how long a person lives, said emphasis should rather be on whether or not such an individual lived in line with the plan of God.

Pastor Kumuyi, was speaking in his sermon entitled: “Our glowing privileges from glory to glory,” challenged all to strive to live out the purpose of God for their lives.

Taking his text from the Book of Psalms 90 and 91, the cleric said although it was the promise of God to grant long live to every creature, it was also God’s prerogative to determine the end of every one of his saints.

He, therefore, urged believers to serve God and humanity, irrespective of their age, while they still have the opportunity.

According to him, “Moses started ministry at the age of 80 years of age and went on to 120 years. It was not only him; think of Caleb, beyond the age of 85 he was still strong and he said, give me this mountain. Think about Joshua; when he was quite an age, nearing 100 years, he said there was still much land to be conquered. Think about John the beloved, at the age of 95 or 96, he was still given the revelation to go and reveal to the nations.

“That is why we do not question that so and so died at 57 or at 72; that’s the appointed time. Yet, the promise of a fulfilled life is for everyone in Jesus name.”

Kumuyi emphasised that believers had the privilege of living a beautiful and radiating life despite the present challenges.

He urged saints to continue to abide under the shadow of the Almighty, noting that there is absolute security in the shelter of the Almighty God.

He stressed the need for a transparent life in Christ which, he noted, guaranteed divine protection and preservation.

The cleric, however, warned against presumptuous sin, saying such lifestyle and indulgences did not guarantee divine protection but detract from the original promise for man, noting that “If you are incorruptible, you will be a wonder. God will be a strong refuge. He will keep you from evil.”