Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly referred to as T. B. Joshua died on Saturday at the age of 57.

He died just seven days to his birthday.

Here are quick facts about the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

1. Joshua was born on 12 June 1963 after he spent 15 months in his mother’s womb and narrowly avoided death after a quarry explosion near his house sent rocks through its roof just seven days after his birth.

2. T.B Joshua was formerly called Balogun Francis.

3. He attended St. Stephen’s Anglican Primary School in Arigidi Akoko, Nigeria, between 1971 and 1977, but failed to complete one year of secondary school education.

4. He worked in various casual jobs after his schooling had ended, including carrying chicken waste at a poultry farm.

5. Joshua attempted to join the Nigerian military but was thwarted due to a train breakdown that left him stranded en route to the military academy.

6. He started his church in 1987.

7. According to The Guardian UK, his church attracts more weekly attendees than the combined number of visitors to Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London.

8. Joshua is “YouTube’s most popular Pastor with over 1,000,000 subscribers.

9. In 2008, he received the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the Nigerian government.

10. He was also voted the Yoruba man of the decade by Pan-Yoruba media outlet Irohin-Odua in 2008.

11. He was called one of Africa’s 50 most influential people by Pan-African magazines The Africa Report and New African Magazine.

12. As of 2011, according to Forbes, Joshua was Nigeria’s third-richest pastor, although the claim was immediately denied in a statement by the church.

13. He was known to be controversial, and was even ‘blacklisted’ by the government of Cameroon in 2010.