By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the death of Pastor T.B Joshua as a rude shock.

Christendom has lost a giant, Akeredolu said in a statement today.

He described the pastor as a blessing to humanity when he was alive.

He said Joshua was a great ambassador of his state, with his ministry noted for charity.

The statement issued by the governor’s Press Secretary read, “Undoubtedly, Pastor Joshua’s demise came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing.

“The Ondo-born pastor and televangelist was a philanthropist whose exit will be sorely missed by many.

“Pastor Joshua was committed to giving and was more often inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden. As a televangelist, he did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

“He demonstrated timelessly an alluring service to humanity and compassion by assisting not only his home local government, Akoko North West, but other adjoining local governments in Akoko land benefitted from his large heart of benevolence.

“Of significant note too, Pastor Joshua never hesitated to assist in whatever manner the Ondo State Government desired such. To us in Ondo State, we consider this a personal loss. He was a pride to the Sunshine State.

“Not only Africa is hit hard; this is a great global knock as his Pastor TB Joshua’s ministry attracted immeasurable foreign followership. Christendom has lost a giant.

“The reality of the finality of death truly hurts the heart. But for TB Joshua, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he has departed. We must take solace in his good deeds while here. He is now a heaven’s gain. The people have lost a committed giver. We shall continue to remember his contributions to the development of our state.”

The Cleric was officially pronounced dead by a hospital around 3 am on Sunday according to the Lagos State Police Commissioner (CP) Hakeem Odumosu.