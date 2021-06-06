By Abankula

Pastor T.B. Joshua probably knew death was near when he sent a cryptic message to his his followers on Facebook that he would not be able to celebrate his 58th birthday.

Joshua who was born on 12 June 1963, died six days six days to his birthday.

He wrote: “As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances”.

He did not explain the restraining circumstances as he only left it to the imagination.

Read his full message posted on 3 June:

TB JOSHUA AT 58: BIRTHDAY MESSAGE!

“Happy Birthday to you! Viewers all over the world, June 12th is around the corner. As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.

As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances. Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.

Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!” – TB Joshua