By Daniels Ekugo

Airtel Nigeria has announced the introduction of its HBB Seasonal Offer, a value offering that offers customers exciting discount deals on its Home Broadband devices.

The telco says the offer is designed to ensure its Home Broadband customers get the best out of its Broadband services on the widest 4G Network in Nigeria.

According to Airtel, customers now have the opportunity to own Airtel Home Broadband (HBB) devices such as routers and MiFis at discounted rates bundled with Broadband Data from June 1, 2021, till August 31st, 2021.

The Routers, which were previously priced at N25, 000 will be sold at N19, 999 with up to 160GB bonus data and Mifis hitherto sold at N12, 000 can now be purchased for N9, 999 with up to 55GB bonus data.

Commenting on the new offer, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Director, Home Broadband, Airtel Nigeria, said the HBB Seasonal Offer will further extend the Broadband experience to more customers across the Country.

According to him, the offer, which has been designed to meet the growing demand for quality Home Broadband experience with consideration for affordability to support the new normal of Work from Home, Study from Home, Entertainment at home with friends and loved ones, connecting multiple devices simultaneously to Wi-Fi with superior data quality seamlessly.

“Airtel is committed to creating unique and innovative value propositions that make life simpler, easier, better and more fun for all its customers

“There is a growing demand for superior internet connectivity on Home Broadband internet, and with this new offer, we are confident that consumers in the segment will have an enriched experience,

”They will be further empowered to realize their full potentials, especially with its affordability and Reliability,” he said.