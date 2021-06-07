Nigerian Christians have been dealt another blow by the Grim Reaper as it snatched yet another popular pastor: Rev. Stephen Akinola, General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries Worldwide.

Akinola’s church has its headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

His death coincided with the shocking death of televangelist, TB Joshua on Saturday night..

A former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Apostle Eugene Ogu confirmed Akinola’s demise on Sunday.

Akinola is a native of Igboho, Oyo State.

He was however born in Tamale, in the Northern part of Ghana.

He was the youngest of his parents 10 children. He lost his father to an accident when he was just 13 years old.

Educated in Ghana, he returned to Nigeria in 1971, after completing his secondary education.

In Nigeria, he took on a teaching job in the Baptist Primary School, Igboho.

After two years, he was admitted into the Yaba College of Technology, in Lagos.

After completing his studies, he decided to go into the ministry, right from when he went for the National Youth Service.

He joined the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DLCM). He left In January 1987, and started his won ministry the Redemption Ministries.

His church expanded, with branches in Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom.