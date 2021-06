By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Lagos accounted for nine out of the 11 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

FCT Abuja and Kano reported one case each.

Nigeria’s total infections till date have risen to 166, 767, out of 2,133,061 samples tested.

Just 1, 544 active cases of COVID-19 now remain in Nigeria,

with 163, 096 people discharged.

The death toll remains unchanged at 2, 117.