By Taiwo Okanlawon

Residents of Taro-Ilegbun Community, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area are protesting at Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, against the takeover of their land by the state government.

The protesters claimed that they have received demolition notice to vacate their houses, which they have occupied for more than 50 years but all efforts to get necessary documents have been futile.

The apparently, distraught residents, who chanted various protest songs, carried placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read; “We have settled here for about 49 years! Please save our land; Our listening Governor Sanwo-Olu Please regularise our community land for us; Many of us are Lagos State retirees.”

Olakunke Samson, Chairman Taro-Ilegbun CDA said the process of regularization of their documents is ongoing at the state land Bureau but they still live in fear because of demolition notice that has caused tension in the community.

“We have occupied this land for more than 50 years now, and we have before now, applied for land documents to enable us to lay full claim to the land. All efforts to get the necessary documents from the government since Tinubu’s regime have always been difficult.

“The process of regularization of our documents is ongoing at the state land Bureau, yet they keep serving us demolition notice thereby causing tension and confusion in our community.

“Our wives and children are under constant fear. Now we can’t do anything to our buildings under construction as we don’t know what they will do to our houses.

“This land is ours. Nobody can just wake up and send us away from where we have been staying for years. We are calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to please come to our rescue. We want our documents with the land Ministry to do something fast about our documents,” he appealed.