By Nicholas Dechi/Makurdi
The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the attack on Odugbeho community in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.
Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene made the confirmation in Makurdi.
“Agatu attack is confirmed and the commissioner of police has deployed more police officers to manage the incident and forestall further breakdown of law and order.
“The number of the victims has yet to be ascertained as officers are still engaged in stabilizing the area,” she said.
Such a terrible and pretentious President always looking sideways and unperturbed as his killer fulani herdsmen keep killing and butchering Nigerians wantonly.
The other day it was in Benue State, thereafter in Ebonyi state, then in Oyo State and now back to Benue State.
This President have bad advisors. It’s unintelligent for the fulani herdsmen led federal government to be giving a free passage to their herdsmen to be killing Nigerians indiscriminately.
By not arresting and prosecuting the killer fulani herdsmen. Thousands of them have joined terrorism and criminality as a way of life. Yet, the Nigerian President thinks he is doing his Fulani herdsmen kinsmen a favor. How wrong he was.
If Nigeria survived by 2023. Hopefully, the new President would unleash the national military might against the marauding killer Fulani herdsmen and effectively and successfully crush them all.
This President thinks 2 years is 20 years but he is wrong. The New President must deal with the killer fulani herdsmen decisively.
But before then. If Nigeria dies. Buhari killed her. I move.