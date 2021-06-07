By Taiwo Okanlawon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to promptly convoke a security summit following Saturday’s killings in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

The leading opposition party in the state condemned the sad incident, describing it as one too many.

It said a security summit would seek to find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the state.

According to the Police Command in Oyo State, 11 people were killed when gunmen invaded the town around 11:10 p.m on motorcycles and opened fire on innocent citizens.

They also burnt the palace of the town’s monarch, Asigangan of Igangan, a petrol station and many other homes.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued by APC Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde in Ibadan, the party appealed to Makinde to forget the rhetoric of having Àmotekun and Operation Burst.

According to APC, Àmotekun and Operation Burst have been ineffective.

The party added that it wouldn’t stop advising the governor to be proactive and stop playing lip service or politics with the security issues in the state.

“Obviously and certainly, the current situation of Oyo State was not what Makinde and PDP took over from the immediate past APC government in the state under Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in 2019.

“The excuse of general security issues has been with us in Nigeria since 2009 even before Ajimobi took over the mantle of governance in 2011. In spite of the issues, Ajimobi secured Oyo State,” it said.

The APC said that it was obvious that there were security lapses all over the state, saying Makinde also admitted the carnage which occurred in Eruwa area of Ibarapa East during the May 22 local government election.