By Abankula

The Ikorodu Bois have triggered another internet sensation with their recreation of the trailer of the Indian film, Jagame Thandhiram.

Netflix is set to release the film on 18 June, with interest sparked by its trailer.

The Ikorodu Bois have now recreated their own trailer in even a more amusing way.

Released on Sunday, the parody trailer has become an instant hit with over 165,000 views in less than 15 hours.

The trailer has also attracted over 1000 comments.

“can’t wait to see an imitation of #cruella trailer”, wrote Tobi Sunshine.

“In all honesty, Nigeria does not deserve you guys talent. I wish you guys the very best. You’re great”, said Ahanotu Ikenna.

Jagame Thandhiram was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it starred actors Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles.

Watch the original trailer and Ikorodu Bois version: