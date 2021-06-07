By Nimot Sulaimon

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has extended his condolences to the family of the late Reverend Stephen Akinola, the General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries Worldwide, who died last Sunday.

In a condolence message to the family and members of his congregation, Jonathan described him as a charismatic servant of God whose teachings endeared him to many people.

He stated: “I condole with the Akinola family, Redemption Ministries, Rivers State, the Christian community and other sympathisers on the death of Pastor Stephen Akinola, the General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries Worldwide.

“Rev. Akinola was a charismatic servant of God who taught the word of God with precision and faith. He was a source of light who reflected Christ in many ways while he lived on earth.

“He was a voice of hope and consolation to many across nations, especially in Rivers State where he lived. His teachings on faith, righteousness and hope in God endeared him to many outside his church.

“His death is a great loss to millions of people but I urge all who are affected by his demise to take solace in the fact that Rev. Akinola lived a dedicated life of service and faith unto God.”