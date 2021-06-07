Kumuyi breaks silence on FG's ban on Twitter in Nigeria

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has broken his silence on the ban of Twitter in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria following its deletion of an offensive tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kumuyi, in a tweet on Monday said his tweets were targetted at over 100 nations where the church has branches.

He said the church made use of twitter to share the content from any of these locations.

“In view of the Twitter ban in Nigeria, please note that the content shared on this handle is targeted at a global audience in more than five continents and over 100 nations and we share the content from any of these locations,” he tweeted.

Kumuyi’s tweet came shortly after the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye told the Federal Government the reason he must make use of Twitter.

The renowned preacher, however, encrypted his opinion on the Twitter ban by Buhari, by noting that tweeting is in accordance with Article 19 of the United Nations universal declaration of human rights.

He noted that RCCG is domiciled in more than 170 nations and won’t bow to the ban.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 nations and territories. The tweets here are in accordance with Article 19 of the United Nations universal declaration of human rights,” Adeboye stated on Twitter.

Article 19 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights read, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”