Mayweather outclasses Logan Paul in exhibition fight

Agency Reports

Floyd Mayweather outclassed YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night in an eight-round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

But he was not declared the winner as he failed to knockout his 26 year-old opponent.

The 44 year-old Mayweather, weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs.

The undefeated welterweight champion of the world produced a typically slick performance, much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the retired Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, internet sensation Paul, 26, produced a few moments of menace.

But they were no way near enough to trouble Mayweather, who brought an end to his boxing career in 2017 with a record of 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Mayweather delivered a number of punishing blows to stop his American opponent from making any headway.

The fight was Paul’s third after two encounters against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Though outpunched by Mayweather, Paul earned a moral victory as he lasted the whole eight rounds.

Without a knockout, there was no winner declared though most observers ringside agreed that Mayweather won the majority of the rounds.

And afterwards Mayweather expressed surprise about what Paul, brought to the ring.

“I had fun, you’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good to move around with these young guys, test my skills just to have some fun.

“Great young fighter, strong, tough, he’s better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights, it’s going to be kind of hard.

“But he’s a tough, rough competitor, it was good action, I had fun, I was surprised by him tonight.”