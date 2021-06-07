Nigerian footballer Kelvin Odenigbo drowns in Belarus

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Twenty-year-old Nigerian footballer, Kelvin Odenigbo who plied his trade at FC Vitebsk in Belarus has drowned in Lake Beloye.

The incident occurred on June 5, 2021 on the Lake Beloye in the area of ​​the tourist base “Verasy”

OSVOD employees found the drowned Kelvin Odenigbo in the Lake.

A statement issued by the club, Vitebsk on its website expressed condolences to the family and friends of the football player.

The statement reads: “We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the football player.

The football club “Vitebsk” reports that on June 5, 2021, on the lake “Beloye”, in the area of ​​the tourist base “Verasy”, OSVOD employees found the drowned Kelvin Odenigbo.

“We will publish all official information as it becomes available. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the football player, as well as to all the fans of the team.”