A Nigerian photojournalist based in Ibadan, Najeem Raheem, has died while planning the final burial of his parents.

Raheem, a staff of The Guardian Newspaper, died on Monday morning, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council said.

A statement jointly signed by the council’s Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, described Raheem’s death as unfortunate and devastating.

Raheem died after a brief illness, just after he lost his two parents in a single day.

He was planning their burial when his death occurred.

The council described Raheem as a very humble, dutiful, diligent jovial and friendly colleague, who distinguished himself professionally in his chosen career.

It prayed the Almighty Allah to accept him into Aljanah Firdaous and grant his family fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Also, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter commiserated with the NUJ over Raheem’s death.

The chapter in a statement by its Chairperson, Jadesola Ajibola, described Raheem’s death as a rude shock.

“It is a painful one. Raheem was an easy going man with a heart of gold. We will forever remember you. May the Almighty God keep his family.’’