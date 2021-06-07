By Ifeanyi Nwoko

The newly appointed Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Yibaikwal, arrived Moscow on Sunday and is set to assume duty today.

In a short message issued to NAN by the envoy, he said that he was warmly received on arrival by officials of the Nigerian Embassy led by Ms Mercy Haruna.

Other African Ambassadors and the leadership of the Nigerian Community in Russia, also gave him a warm welcome.

The ambassador, who also has a concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Belarus, is taking over from Steve Ugbah.

Yibaikwal was among over 90 Ambassadors inducted and posted in January.

The ambassadors were nominated since May 2020 in a letter which President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the National Assembly, asking for confirmation.