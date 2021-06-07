By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has stopped the operation of seven courier and logistics companies in Abuja.

Mr. Banks Worimegbe, NIPOST’s Head of Enforcement and Assistant General Manager in charge of Ethics, Complaints and Strategy, said the couriers were shut down for operating without licenses.

He said the operation was carried out over the weekend after diligent investigations and discovered that the seven illegal couriers were operating without licenses.

Mr. Worimegbe also said that six other illegal operators have been earmarked for clampdown as they are allegedly operating without licenses.

According to Dr. Ismail Adewusi Postmaster General/NIPOST’s CEO, the shutdown was to continue its enforcement activities to ensure sanity in the industry.

The postmaster expressed concerns about the activities of these illegal operators in Nigeria saying that they amount to economic sabotage and lack of respect for the nation’s law.

He said arrested illegal prosecutors would be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty.