The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has commissioned an all-female combatant squad, as part of its ‘Safe Schools Initiative’.

It has consequently announced the first phase of deployment of some of its personnel, to schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Katsina state, promising to deploy more to other states.

NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Audi, made this disclosure on Monday, during a special parade, simulation exercise and unveiling of the squad, at the NSCDC Headquarters parade ground in Abuja.

Audi directed them to take on criminals without hesitation, as a quest for security stability in the country.

“The new squad was established due to the unprovoked and mindless attacks on Nigerians by kidnappers and bandits, which has led to loss of lives and left gory images in its trail.

“That driving force and initiative brought about the establishment of the first set of female squads.

“This is in keeping to my belief that women can make and have been making valuable contributions to nation building”.

According to the CG, with the recent Government proposed Safe School Initiative, the NSCDC made bold to express readiness to confront kidnapping and banditry activities, within and around school’s environment.

He said that the female squad was to complement the efforts of their male counterparts and work together with sister agencies.

“As we gather again today, I urge you to comply strictly with the rules of engagement, based on universal best practices in any security operation you may be involved in, either within or outside the nation.

“Officers and Men are also availed to training opportunities in the course of their career, to enhance their capacity to contribute to the Corps and nation at large, “he said.

He further urged all stakeholders partner with the Corps, in proactively implementing measures and undertaking actions that will neutralise any form of aggression and provide assurance of public safety.